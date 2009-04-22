ACW boosts sales team with two senior recruits

ACW Technology has strengthened its sales team with two senior appointments as the company continues to invest in its core business offering and fight off the downturn being experienced by the rest of the UK manufacturing sector.

The appointment of Jim Davies as Business Development Manager and Simon Cruddace as International Sales Director will be critical in helping ACW to expand its already solid customer base and ensuring the company is well positioned to achieve strong growth in 2009.



As Business Development Manager, Mr Davies will focus all his time on developing contacts and cultivating commercial opportunities for ACW’s UK manufacturing business, supporting the company’s factories in Southampton and Tonypandy, South Wales. Mr Davies is no stranger to the electronics industry, with a career spanning 28 years in quality, engineering, business development and general management.



Mr Cruddace brings a wealth of sales and business experience to the ACW team, having spent the last 11 years at UK CEM Brantham Engineering, the last four as Group Managing Director. As International Sales Director Mr Cruddace’s main task will be developing business opportunities for ACW’s wholly-owned facility in Zhuhai, China, communicating ACW’s ability to help customers realise the cost savings associated with offshore manufacture but without the usual risks.



Owen Reeves, Managing Director at ACW Technology, commented: “I’m very pleased to add two such experienced, dynamic and motivated individuals to the team. Unlike many of our competitors, business is thriving at the moment and with people like Jim and Simon on board I’m confident we’ll be able to maintain this success moving forward.”



Jim Davies said: “ACW has been in manufacturing for almost 20 years and its value proposition is more compelling now than ever before. It is during tough economic times like this that ACW’s unique service really comes into its own. I’m delighted to be on board and looking forward to playing my part in the company’s ongoing success.”



Simon Cruddace added: “Whilst other companies struggle to commit to large capital expenditure, ACW continues to invest in its manufacturing facilities ensuring its ability to deliver outstanding customer service at competitive pricing. I am truly thrilled to be part of the team. I left an MD position to join ACW and did so, because I consider it to be the premier contract manufacturing company in the UK, with an ability to offer a total solution to a wide variety of customers; this is a real step up in my career.”