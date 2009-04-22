Electronics Production | April 22, 2009
ACW boosts sales team with two senior recruits
ACW Technology has strengthened its sales team with two senior appointments as the company continues to invest in its core business offering and fight off the downturn being experienced by the rest of the UK manufacturing sector.
The appointment of Jim Davies as Business Development Manager and Simon Cruddace as International Sales Director will be critical in helping ACW to expand its already solid customer base and ensuring the company is well positioned to achieve strong growth in 2009.
As Business Development Manager, Mr Davies will focus all his time on developing contacts and cultivating commercial opportunities for ACW’s UK manufacturing business, supporting the company’s factories in Southampton and Tonypandy, South Wales. Mr Davies is no stranger to the electronics industry, with a career spanning 28 years in quality, engineering, business development and general management.
Mr Cruddace brings a wealth of sales and business experience to the ACW team, having spent the last 11 years at UK CEM Brantham Engineering, the last four as Group Managing Director. As International Sales Director Mr Cruddace’s main task will be developing business opportunities for ACW’s wholly-owned facility in Zhuhai, China, communicating ACW’s ability to help customers realise the cost savings associated with offshore manufacture but without the usual risks.
Owen Reeves, Managing Director at ACW Technology, commented: “I’m very pleased to add two such experienced, dynamic and motivated individuals to the team. Unlike many of our competitors, business is thriving at the moment and with people like Jim and Simon on board I’m confident we’ll be able to maintain this success moving forward.”
Jim Davies said: “ACW has been in manufacturing for almost 20 years and its value proposition is more compelling now than ever before. It is during tough economic times like this that ACW’s unique service really comes into its own. I’m delighted to be on board and looking forward to playing my part in the company’s ongoing success.”
Simon Cruddace added: “Whilst other companies struggle to commit to large capital expenditure, ACW continues to invest in its manufacturing facilities ensuring its ability to deliver outstanding customer service at competitive pricing. I am truly thrilled to be part of the team. I left an MD position to join ACW and did so, because I consider it to be the premier contract manufacturing company in the UK, with an ability to offer a total solution to a wide variety of customers; this is a real step up in my career.”
As Business Development Manager, Mr Davies will focus all his time on developing contacts and cultivating commercial opportunities for ACW’s UK manufacturing business, supporting the company’s factories in Southampton and Tonypandy, South Wales. Mr Davies is no stranger to the electronics industry, with a career spanning 28 years in quality, engineering, business development and general management.
Mr Cruddace brings a wealth of sales and business experience to the ACW team, having spent the last 11 years at UK CEM Brantham Engineering, the last four as Group Managing Director. As International Sales Director Mr Cruddace’s main task will be developing business opportunities for ACW’s wholly-owned facility in Zhuhai, China, communicating ACW’s ability to help customers realise the cost savings associated with offshore manufacture but without the usual risks.
Owen Reeves, Managing Director at ACW Technology, commented: “I’m very pleased to add two such experienced, dynamic and motivated individuals to the team. Unlike many of our competitors, business is thriving at the moment and with people like Jim and Simon on board I’m confident we’ll be able to maintain this success moving forward.”
Jim Davies said: “ACW has been in manufacturing for almost 20 years and its value proposition is more compelling now than ever before. It is during tough economic times like this that ACW’s unique service really comes into its own. I’m delighted to be on board and looking forward to playing my part in the company’s ongoing success.”
Simon Cruddace added: “Whilst other companies struggle to commit to large capital expenditure, ACW continues to invest in its manufacturing facilities ensuring its ability to deliver outstanding customer service at competitive pricing. I am truly thrilled to be part of the team. I left an MD position to join ACW and did so, because I consider it to be the premier contract manufacturing company in the UK, with an ability to offer a total solution to a wide variety of customers; this is a real step up in my career.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments