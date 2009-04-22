Hitachi to outsource some TV production to Taiwanese and Turkish suppliers

As reported earlier Hitachi is closing down its production facility for TVs in the Czech Republic. Additional to that the company will also close down a facility in Malaysia.

To achieve cost efficiency the company has decided to outsource some production of TV products to its Taiwanese and Turkish suppliers. Due to appreciation of the Japanese yen, Hitachi has decided to outsource some TV production to some suppliers in Taiwan and Turkey. The suppliers will produce Hitachi’s low-end 20-inch and 32-inch flat TVs, while the company it self will continue the production of its high-end UT series models.