Infineon and Nokia to collaborate in EDGE technology

Infineon Technologies has entered a collaboration with Nokia, the world’s number one manufacturer of mobile devices and a leader in the converging Internet and communications industries. The Infineon solution will allow Nokia to offer mobile devices with easy access to the Internet.

Infineon will supply its XMM 2130 EDGE platform to Nokia, enabling the mobile device manufacturer to bring a new breed of internet capable devices to the market. “We are grateful to expand our successful collaboration with Nokia beyond our two ULC products, the XMM 1010 and the XMM 1100, now to our EDGE products,” states Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies. “Our solution offers affordable access to the fast growing internet market on mobile devices. We consider this solution as best in class in terms of performance, integration, scalability and cost position.”



Infineon offers a mobile phone platform featuring an EDGE Modem, audio player, stereo RDS FM radio receiver, stereo headset, USB interface as well as interfaces for memory cards. The XMM 2130 is manufactured in a 65nm process.