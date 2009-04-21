Molex bosses in France released, after having been held “hostage”

Two members of Molex’s management team were detained against their will by employees at the company's facility in Villemur-sur-Tarn, France on Tuesday. The bosses have now been released after held as “hostages” for more than 24 hours.

"The safety and well being of these employees is our top priority," said Martin Slark, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Molex Incorporated. "We have been working through the night with local police and political authorities to secure their release. Because there are other people in and around the facility, we are following the advice of our security firm to work with the local authorities to secure their release. While the two employees are safe, Molex considers the detainment of these employees against their will to be both illegal and morally unacceptable. We strongly believe we have done nothing to warrant this action."



The company has made every effort to negotiate with the employees at this facility since it announced in October 2008 that the plant was being considered for closure. To date, despite repeated requests, the representatives of the employees at the site have not agreed to participate in a serious negotiation.