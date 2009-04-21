PMTech new distributor for Essemtec within UK

Essemtec Switzerland has a new distribution contract for the UK - PMTech, in Essex, UK. PMTech has many years of experience in supplying production equipment & materials in the UK and Ireland.

The Swiss manufacturer Essemtec, has grown rapidly in recent years and the product range has been greatly expanded. For the important UK market a second distribution partner beside CONTAX was required, hence the new partnership with PMTech.



PMTech offers UK based sales and support for all Essemtec entry level machines for prototyping and small volumes. Essemtec will provide back up support for PMTech, and as new UK partner will provide local service and distribution to fully support customer's requirements. PMTech, are a company who know the UK electronics market very well, and will invest in sustainable market developments and grow with Essemtec and their customer base.



PMTech offers and supports Essemtec’s complete product range of entry level machines for SMD manufacturing, and the equipment covers prototyping up to low volume production. Their engineers have many years experience in SMT technology and can offer both machine and process training.