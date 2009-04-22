Ruwel forced to lay off

Update: Half of the workforce at the facilities in Geldern and Pfullingen will have to be laid off by the end of the month.

Frank Hoiboom, press officer at Ruwel, explained: "We constantly take on new orders and we hope that Ruwel will be participating in the market after August too. Under German insolvency law, Ruwel can not make any losses and has to come out each month with a clean sheet. This, unfortunately, is not possible with our entire workforce. But as I said, Ruwel is producing PCBs, we received new orders and will certainly accept new orders."



"However, production will continue for the time being in order to finish the existing orders. New orders recently placed by customers will also be manufactured. With that, more than half of the workforce will continue to be employed even after May 1. The legal framework and the order book situation unfortunately leave no alternative choice with regard to these measures", a recent press release states. (evertiq reported)