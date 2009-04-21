Foxconn to secure Sony-Ericsson order?

Sony Ericsson is rumoured to outsource the production of its Android-powered handsets to EMS-giant Foxconn.

However, it is not known when the so-called Google phone will hit the market, reports DigiTimes. Hideki Komiyama, CEO, told Reuters that it probably will tale some time. Rumours have it that the phones will be launched around the end of the year.