Electronics Production | April 21, 2009
Can Contract Manufacturers avoid fatal pitfalls in Mobile Handset Outsourcing?
Part One of Two: The current economic downturn has impacted all segments of the electronics value chain, from semiconductor vendors, to software suppliers, to OEMs, to contract manufacturers. But when it comes to contract manufacturers in the mobile handset segment, the downturn has uncovered a number of fatal pitfalls that are hammering EMS-providers and ODMs.
Jeffrey Wu, senior analyst for EMS & ODM at iSuppli, talked about some of these pitfalls and if it is possible for contract manufacturers to avoid them in the future.
iSuppli: How has the economic downturn affected mobile handset OEMs in terms of their dealings with contract manufacturers?
Jeffrey Wu: "The downturn had a serious effect on the supply chain as a whole and OEMs are faced with reduced demand and are examining what they have done right or wrong in the last few years in terms of outsourcing. This exercise by OEMs is sending ripple effects through the mobile handset supply chain."
iSuppli: Explain this ripple effect a little more.
Jeffrey Wu: "The available market for contract manufacturing depends on two factors. First, the end market growth, which unfortunately is stagnant right now for mobile handsets. This situation is really making all companies operating in the mobile handset vertical market feel the hurt. But the second and more important factor is how OEMs outsource and how quickly and how much they outsource. Most companies assumed that once mobile handset OEMs began outsourcing, they would depend increasingly on contract manufacturers. Both EMS providers and ODMs were expecting these OEMs to continue to use the EMS/ODM services and not bring any of their outsourced design and manufacturing activities back internally. That didn’t happen and we see that some leading handset OEMs—Samsung and Nokia—now are holding back on outsourcing or reconfiguring the need to use contract manufacturers at all."
iSuppli: Because of this, are contract manufacturers going to need to re-examine what they are currently doing in favor of adjusting to the times and rethinking this whole approach to dealing with mobile handset suppliers?
Jeffrey Wu: "Actually, it is the OEMs that are rethinking the whole thing. And the contract manufacturers, inevitably, are being forced to adjust and cater to the adjustments that the OEMs are doing. If you look at the contract manufacturers in the last three to four years, they made tremendous investments in this market, thinking they would get more and more programs in this segment. But the economic downturn is forcing contract manufacturers to downscale or shift their investments and capacity, reduce their workforce and now assess how fast and to what scale new investments should be made in order to improve their cost structures."
iSuppli: The theme that the mobile handset industry will always increase its dependency on contract manufacturing is an area where you say times are changing. More OEMs are turning internally again. Nokia, for instance, decreased its outsourced volume in 2008. Why is Nokia doing this?
Jeffrey Wu: "Well, Nokia never really considered giving up its internal manufacturing. As Nokia’s competitors divested their manufacturing facilities and slashed their operations jobs, Nokia continued to invest in operations, identified as one of the company’s core competencies, by adding staff, expanding its manufacturing presence and further streamlining its supply chain management, instead of relinquishing more control to the hands of contract manufacturers. Why pull back outsourced production now? The pressing issue is that if Nokia doesn’t take the production in-house in the face of reduced demand in the end market, its internal capacity utilization would be lower than an optimal level, which would drive up the production costs of their mobile handsets. In a nutshell, then it would lose competitiveness in the market."
iSuppli: Do you expect other OEMs to follow Nokia?
Jeffrey Wu: “It really depends on the competencies possessed by the OEM. There are two companies that have been more cautious about the use of contract manufacturers: Samsung and Nokia. Samsung is one of the last mobile handset OEMs to get involved in outsourcing. While Samsung never would cease its internal manufacturing, it began to look at contract manufacturing as a possibility a couple of years ago. Now because of the tough times, I think that Samsung has put off any plans or considerations to get involved with contract manufacturers. Other handset OEMs, such as Sony-Ericsson and Motorola, on the other hand, can’t afford to pull back production on a grand scale because they use contract manufacturing as the backbone of their manufacturing. If they were to stop using outsourcing, they would not be as competitive in the market against the Samsungs and Nokias of the world. In contrast, both Nokia and Samsung still produce their products internally and may have the economies of scale so that they don’t need to move to contract manufacturers to survive."
iSuppli: So bottom line, don’t expect Samsung or Nokia to plant a flag in the dirt for outsourcing, but other OEMs—Motorola and Sony-Ericsson—to continue to utilize it, or fall of the map competitively.
Jeffrey Wu: "Correct."
iSuppli: Is there anything that EMS/ODMs can do to encourage these companies to begin using them again? Are there package offers or incentives that could be used to encourage mobile handset OEMs to turn to outsourcing more?
Jeffrey Wu: "In the short term, this is going to be a very challenging market for any contract manufacturer to win any business from these two companies, which are No.-1 and No.-2 in the market. But as the demand and the economy pick up, this is something that EMS/ODMs can look forward to, but right now the prospect is simply gloomy. Don’t get me wrong, these contract manufacturers are hungry for business and may be willing to offer something aggressive to win business. But understand they are competing against the internal production operated by Nokia and Samsung and I don’t think that under the current economic circumstances, contract manufacturers stand a good chance of winning."
iSuppli: Overall, how do contract manufacturers avoid falling into this pitfall? Do they not rely on mobile handset OEMs as heavily as they do now or do they do something else?
Jeffrey Wu: "For these companies, they need to strategically identify their OEM customers and establish robust relationships with them. For contract manufacturers, Nokia and Samsung really are the wild cards in the industry. Most experts thought once they start using contract manufacturing, they would never go back. That never happened. I’m not saying the EMS and ODM companies should not go after these companies with lucrative business potential, but they should determine what these two companies actually want from contract manufacturers, while continuing to expand and enhance their internal production capabilities. Now on the other hand, we should continue to see both Motorola and Sony-Ericsson utilizing contract manufacturing in the future, despite their challenges in the
marketplace. So it may be best for contract manufacturers to identify the strategic fit and then pick and choose what battles they can win not just now but in the future."
Author: iSuppli
An additional whitepaper can be found here.
iSuppli: How has the economic downturn affected mobile handset OEMs in terms of their dealings with contract manufacturers?
Jeffrey Wu: "The downturn had a serious effect on the supply chain as a whole and OEMs are faced with reduced demand and are examining what they have done right or wrong in the last few years in terms of outsourcing. This exercise by OEMs is sending ripple effects through the mobile handset supply chain."
iSuppli: Explain this ripple effect a little more.
Jeffrey Wu: "The available market for contract manufacturing depends on two factors. First, the end market growth, which unfortunately is stagnant right now for mobile handsets. This situation is really making all companies operating in the mobile handset vertical market feel the hurt. But the second and more important factor is how OEMs outsource and how quickly and how much they outsource. Most companies assumed that once mobile handset OEMs began outsourcing, they would depend increasingly on contract manufacturers. Both EMS providers and ODMs were expecting these OEMs to continue to use the EMS/ODM services and not bring any of their outsourced design and manufacturing activities back internally. That didn’t happen and we see that some leading handset OEMs—Samsung and Nokia—now are holding back on outsourcing or reconfiguring the need to use contract manufacturers at all."
iSuppli: Because of this, are contract manufacturers going to need to re-examine what they are currently doing in favor of adjusting to the times and rethinking this whole approach to dealing with mobile handset suppliers?
Jeffrey Wu: "Actually, it is the OEMs that are rethinking the whole thing. And the contract manufacturers, inevitably, are being forced to adjust and cater to the adjustments that the OEMs are doing. If you look at the contract manufacturers in the last three to four years, they made tremendous investments in this market, thinking they would get more and more programs in this segment. But the economic downturn is forcing contract manufacturers to downscale or shift their investments and capacity, reduce their workforce and now assess how fast and to what scale new investments should be made in order to improve their cost structures."
iSuppli: The theme that the mobile handset industry will always increase its dependency on contract manufacturing is an area where you say times are changing. More OEMs are turning internally again. Nokia, for instance, decreased its outsourced volume in 2008. Why is Nokia doing this?
Jeffrey Wu: "Well, Nokia never really considered giving up its internal manufacturing. As Nokia’s competitors divested their manufacturing facilities and slashed their operations jobs, Nokia continued to invest in operations, identified as one of the company’s core competencies, by adding staff, expanding its manufacturing presence and further streamlining its supply chain management, instead of relinquishing more control to the hands of contract manufacturers. Why pull back outsourced production now? The pressing issue is that if Nokia doesn’t take the production in-house in the face of reduced demand in the end market, its internal capacity utilization would be lower than an optimal level, which would drive up the production costs of their mobile handsets. In a nutshell, then it would lose competitiveness in the market."
iSuppli: Do you expect other OEMs to follow Nokia?
Jeffrey Wu: “It really depends on the competencies possessed by the OEM. There are two companies that have been more cautious about the use of contract manufacturers: Samsung and Nokia. Samsung is one of the last mobile handset OEMs to get involved in outsourcing. While Samsung never would cease its internal manufacturing, it began to look at contract manufacturing as a possibility a couple of years ago. Now because of the tough times, I think that Samsung has put off any plans or considerations to get involved with contract manufacturers. Other handset OEMs, such as Sony-Ericsson and Motorola, on the other hand, can’t afford to pull back production on a grand scale because they use contract manufacturing as the backbone of their manufacturing. If they were to stop using outsourcing, they would not be as competitive in the market against the Samsungs and Nokias of the world. In contrast, both Nokia and Samsung still produce their products internally and may have the economies of scale so that they don’t need to move to contract manufacturers to survive."
iSuppli: So bottom line, don’t expect Samsung or Nokia to plant a flag in the dirt for outsourcing, but other OEMs—Motorola and Sony-Ericsson—to continue to utilize it, or fall of the map competitively.
Jeffrey Wu: "Correct."
iSuppli: Is there anything that EMS/ODMs can do to encourage these companies to begin using them again? Are there package offers or incentives that could be used to encourage mobile handset OEMs to turn to outsourcing more?
Jeffrey Wu: "In the short term, this is going to be a very challenging market for any contract manufacturer to win any business from these two companies, which are No.-1 and No.-2 in the market. But as the demand and the economy pick up, this is something that EMS/ODMs can look forward to, but right now the prospect is simply gloomy. Don’t get me wrong, these contract manufacturers are hungry for business and may be willing to offer something aggressive to win business. But understand they are competing against the internal production operated by Nokia and Samsung and I don’t think that under the current economic circumstances, contract manufacturers stand a good chance of winning."
iSuppli: Overall, how do contract manufacturers avoid falling into this pitfall? Do they not rely on mobile handset OEMs as heavily as they do now or do they do something else?
Jeffrey Wu: "For these companies, they need to strategically identify their OEM customers and establish robust relationships with them. For contract manufacturers, Nokia and Samsung really are the wild cards in the industry. Most experts thought once they start using contract manufacturing, they would never go back. That never happened. I’m not saying the EMS and ODM companies should not go after these companies with lucrative business potential, but they should determine what these two companies actually want from contract manufacturers, while continuing to expand and enhance their internal production capabilities. Now on the other hand, we should continue to see both Motorola and Sony-Ericsson utilizing contract manufacturing in the future, despite their challenges in the
marketplace. So it may be best for contract manufacturers to identify the strategic fit and then pick and choose what battles they can win not just now but in the future."
Author: iSuppli
An additional whitepaper can be found here.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments