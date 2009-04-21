Nidec to invest in Poland

Nidec Motors & Actuators (Poland) is to invest near Niepołomice near Krakow, which will further contribute to the development of the region. The Ministry of Economy in Poland has signed an agreement granting state aid in the form of special-purpose subsidies to new investment

Reiner Roessle, a member of the board of Nidec Motors & Actuators (Poland), stated in local media that the company plans to invest over 56 million zlotys and employ nearly 500 people by 2010.



Japan-based Nidec Corporation is a supplier of precision motor systems used in many fields by IT, automotive, aerospace, machine-building industries. The facility in Niepołomice near Krakow will manufacture drives for sunroofs, seats and other car parts.