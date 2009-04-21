Essemtec opens Essemtec Benelux

Essemtec Switzerland has opened - as of April 2009 - Essemtec Benelux. The new subsidiary will be responsible for all activities of the Swiss SMT equipment supplier regarding Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Tom Van Tongelen, former sales manger at Contax Benelux, is responsible for Essemtec Benelux. The office is located in Herselt, Belgium and is a local service and support organisation that is capable of fully supporting customer requirements. Tom Van Tongelen is a strong partner who knows that the Benelux market could be won. “We are pleased that Tom Van Tongelen is our new step in the market. For us, Benelux is one of the major markets in Europe, with a high potential of our target group of prototyping to mid-size customers,” explains Peter Müller, Area Sales Manger for Benelux.



Essemtec Benelux offers and supports the complete product range for entry-level machines for SMD manufacturing. Directly from manufacturer to end-user, the equipment covers prototyping to mid-volume production. Their engineers have long years experience in SMT technology and can offer both machine and process training.