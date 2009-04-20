Thales's Italian facility in L'Aquila still closed after earthquake

The facility in L'Aquila is operated by Thales Alenia Space, jointly owned by Thales (67%) and Finmeccanica (33%). The facility and its 290 employees were hit by the recent earthquake. Due to the violent tremors in this region, the plant was closed down temporarily.

Shortly after the earthquakes, the company issues the following statement: "We are all deeply upset by the terrible earthquake that has hit L'Aquila, and its impact on the entire population in the region. We have received reassuring information concerning almost all of our employees. Unfortunately, we learned with great sadness yesterday that one of our employees was among the victims. Our thoughts are with her family and relatives at this moment."



The plant was impacted by the earthquake and is currently closed. The company has taken all necessary measures to minimise the consequences for its customers and secure the site. The aim is to resume operations as soon as possible. However, no further details regarding the re-opening of the facility have been issued so far.