Leoni pools business in five future markets

German cable maker Leoni is to pool activities in five markets on which it will concentrate in the future. “We want in the future to improve the way in which we convey to our customers in these particular sectors what Leoni can do for them,” says Dr Klaus Probst, Leoni's President and CEO, explaining the objective behind the new market orientation.

“The new structure will make it easier, furthermore, to set up clear and efficient sales channels in new regions and thus to forge ahead with internationalising our business, which is one of the factors crucial to continued growth.” The new business structure will look as follows: Automotive industry:



For its target group of vehicle manufacturers and their component suppliers, Leoni manufactures a wide range of automotive cables, comprising standardised automotive cables and customised cable solutions for the following areas of application: drivetrain and engine compartment, telematics and multimedia, safety, ergonomics and lighting. Electrical appliances: For the important market of the electrical appliance industry Leoni makes cables, cord sets, ready-to-install cable harnesses as well as components such as connectors and sockets. Infrastructure & Communication: In the third sector, Leoni on the one hand pools its products and services for data and telecommunications in office and industrial buildings. On the other hand, the portfolio here is focused on infrastructure projects such as transport routes, buildings, airports, rolling stock and ship engineering as well as large industrial plants like oil and gas refineries.



Industry & Medical: In the fourth sector, Leoni combines its range of products and services for applications in numerous industrial segments as well as medical equipment. These include the areas of automation and drives, machinery and plant engineering, robotics, special vehicles, and aerospace. Conductors & Copper Solutions: A fifth sector, finally, encompasses Leoni’s range of wires and strands. These highly flexible copper and copper-alloy products, which are made in the form of basic wires, tapes, ropes, shielding or braided products, are used in all areas where electricity has to be carried and the conductor is exposed to heavy mechanical strain: in electric motors, power and fuse switches, electrical components such as relays and also in cars, aircraft, ships, wind turbines, switch cabinets as well as welding machines.