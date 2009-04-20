FCI workers in France quit strike action

Workers at the FCI facility in Mantes-la-Jolie has stopped strike action after negotiations with the management.

The strike began on February 24th with workers demanding to know what was going to happen to them. After management failure to hand out details, 200 workers started to occupy the factory. The strike action continued for almost 7 weeks, in spite of a legal order to quit the premises issued on the 26th of March, French media reports suggest.



Now, strike action has been stopped and negotiations between union and management succeeded in winning a guarantee that the factory would stay open until 2014. It was additionally agreed that no jobs would be lost before 2011, the reports continue.