No intentions for Ben Q to shut down Siemens plant in Kamp-Lintfort

Despite the skepticism and pessimism, within the industry, about the Ben Q and Siemens deal, the Ben Q CEO KY Lee is very confident about the partnership. Rumors are being spread saying that Ben Q is shutting down a Siemens plant in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany. According to what Mr Lee told Digitimes.com in an interview, Ben Q has no plan to do so.

As evertiq earlier reported, Siemens handset unit looked for a partner be cause of their bleading business but according to KY Lee there are several benefits for Ben Q in the deal. Mr Lee told Digitimes.com that Siemens first of all contributes with a well organized infrastructure which according to Mr Lee is very important to achieve a successful handset business. With that added to Ben Q's great experience in consumer electronics CEO KY Lee is very confident about the deal to deliver success.