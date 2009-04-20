Samsung lays off Irish country manager

Peter McParland has been made redundant from hos post as Irish country manager for IT products at Samsung.

The position and function of country manager has been eradicated. Both parts of Samsung's IT business in Ireland (print, displays & notebooks) will report to the UK headquarter. Phil Brown, general manager for Samsung Electronics (UK), confirmed the management restructuring in a report of TechCentral. Samsung Print will be managed by Paul Frost; Samsung Display & Notebook by Paul Toland.