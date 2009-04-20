Schweizer Electronic to enter technology cooperation with Jumatech

Schweizer Electronic has expanded its technology portfolio in power management with the Jumatech patented ″Wirelaid″ technology, and combined fine conductor and high current structures in a single printed circuit board.

Wirelaid supplements the time-honoured technologies of thick copper printed circuit boards, the Schweizer Combi Board and the Schweizer FR-4 Flex, thus enabling ratio potentials of up to 30% depending on the application. This application spectrum is of particular interest to the automotive and industrial electronics sector and extends from general power electronics through inverters, motor control units, hybrid drive technology and output stage applications right up to the replacement of connectors.



In Wirelaid technology, through the selective additional bringing in of round or flat wires, the cable cross-section, and thus the current carrying capacity of a single cable, is increased, depending on the application, in continuous load between 5 and 15 A. Through further parallel connections, considerably higher currents can also be safely used in a printed circuit board. Wirelaid is particularly well-suited to the placement of standard SMT lines, as the upper surface of the printed circuit board does not change, compared to a standard printed circuit board. In combination with depth milling, flexible printed circuit boards are made for three-dimensional components.