PCB | April 20, 2009
NCAB's Bosse Andersson comments on IPC standards:
Over the past few year, the NCAB Group has moved away from the older perfag specifications to IPCS standards, which are updated regularly. However, questions and ambiguities always pop up. For this reason, NCAB has launched a project to find out which requirements apply when ordering printed circuit board cards under IPC Class 3.
It is our opinion that there is great ambiguity in this area, both internally, at our customers and at our factories. Sometimes even we can see IPC standards as a bit unclear.
One example is the verification part, which is to ensure that on the product level verify that the product is up to standards. Then there are only three classes, and a prevailing lack of clarity makes more and more customers to refer to Class 3, the highest class. When it comes to control, Class 3 is about 10 times stricter if compared with Class 1 or 2 - which means that it is performed rarely or never. This in turn means that we all live in a fictitious world until something happens.
You can't put a sticker on good quality. Therefore, the verification part of the product should be driven by the need of reliability of the final product. This is why you have a variety of controls within the process level, such as control of drilling quality, plating thickness, etc.
NCAB is in discussions with IPC to start a debate on this. NCAB is proposing that the control section of the product level (note the difference between verification of product level and verification of process level) is separated and expanded to more options than three. According to NCAB's proposals, the PCBs will be produced in accordance with IPC6012 and IPC600 klass1, 2 or 3, but should be tested in accordance with NCABs internal standard.
Bosse Andersson, Technical Manager, NCAB Group
One example is the verification part, which is to ensure that on the product level verify that the product is up to standards. Then there are only three classes, and a prevailing lack of clarity makes more and more customers to refer to Class 3, the highest class. When it comes to control, Class 3 is about 10 times stricter if compared with Class 1 or 2 - which means that it is performed rarely or never. This in turn means that we all live in a fictitious world until something happens.
You can't put a sticker on good quality. Therefore, the verification part of the product should be driven by the need of reliability of the final product. This is why you have a variety of controls within the process level, such as control of drilling quality, plating thickness, etc.
NCAB is in discussions with IPC to start a debate on this. NCAB is proposing that the control section of the product level (note the difference between verification of product level and verification of process level) is separated and expanded to more options than three. According to NCAB's proposals, the PCBs will be produced in accordance with IPC6012 and IPC600 klass1, 2 or 3, but should be tested in accordance with NCABs internal standard.
Bosse Andersson, Technical Manager, NCAB Group
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments