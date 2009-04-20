NXP's US plant to close in June

The NXP facility in Fishkill, New York, USA is to be closed by the end of June this year.

The Dutch semiconductor company NXP had announced in September last year, that it will close down 4 of its manufacturing facilities. The Fishkill facility is now scheduled to close by the end of June 2009, reports lohud.com.



Two other factories are planned to be closed by 2010: the "ICN5" part of the NXP facility in Nijmegen, Netherlands; parts of the "ICH" fab of the Hamburg facility, Germany. No specific dates are made public. The NXP facility in Caen, France will be put on the market for sale.