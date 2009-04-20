Belden's EMEA President to leave company

Belden announced that Wolfgang Babel, President of Belden Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), will be leaving the company.

The company has already commenced its search for a replacement candidate. However, until a permanent replacement is found, John Stroup, President and CEO of Belden will lead the EMEA business segment. "The economic situation in Europe has continued to prove challenging. This action is part of a broader series of necessary steps we will be taking to accelerate our progress in this segment during these difficult times," said John Stroup, President and CEO of Belden. "We are committed to ensuring the long-term success of our EMEA segment, as it is a vital component to our long-term strategy."