Altus Group appoints new Sales Manager for Scotland

The Altus Group has announce the appointment of David Boyd as Sales Manager for Scotland, UK.

"David’s customer focused approach fits perfectly with the Altus Groups business directive of actively listening to customer requirements and delivering 100% supported solutions", according to Altus Group.



"With the customer focused approach the Altus Group has built a large and increasing installed base of market leading equipment and David Boyd’s experienced presence reinforces the Altus Groups sales team.", the company said.