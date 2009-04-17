Xilinx European HQ to remain in Ireland

US Chip maker Xilinx has confirmed that Ireland will continue to be the company’s headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

As evertiq reported earlier, Xilinx plans to lay off 130 employees at its unit in Dublin, Ireland. According to a Silicon Republic report, the office in Ireland will continue to have a strong focus in research and development, engineering, IT, marketing and customer-focused operations.