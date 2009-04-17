Harting supplies connectors to tram in Dresden

Harting supplies connectors, Ethernet switches and cabling solutions for pioneering research project in Dresden.

The survey tram that will be operating with immediate effect on normal local passenger routes in Dresden is the brainchild of the Institute of Railway Vehicles and Systems headed by Prof. Dr.-Ing. Michael Beitelschmidt at the Technical University of Dresden.



The pioneering project has been launched jointly with Harting and other industrial partners, together with local public transport operator Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe. Over a period of at least five years, the survey tram will for the first time provide a long-term picture of the stress and strain imposed on these vehicles in normal operation.



The support provided by the Harting Technology Group in the form of connectors, cables and network technology represents a central contribution to public transport research. Harting Technology Group head Dietmar Harting hopes to use the findings of the survey tram project to support the ongoing development of products for the transportation sector: “We shall be integrating the results of these measurements directly into the ongoing development of our Han HPR connectors. This will enable us to tailor the testing and development of our future connector solutions even more precisely to actual demands.”