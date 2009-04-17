Continued growth for Boomerang Cable

Despite the economic downturn the cabling manufacturer Boomerang Cable in Tallinn continue to grow. "It is clear that our customers are suffering from the deteriorating economy," said Tom Backman, one of the two Swedish owners of the company. "The volumes are now lower and customers are more cautious in their orders and forecasts."

But this does not worry him. "We are very active on the market and expect that we before the end of the year have started up production for another 5-6 customers. Together with the 15 existing customers, it shows a significant growth of the company," says a satisfied Tom Backman.



Boomerang Cable has recently been moving to larger and more suitable premises in central Tallinn. "The new premises are to grow in, and with 700 squaremeters there are room to expand in at least 2 years," said Tom Backman optimistic.



The company has not suffered of the economic crisis in Estonia. The company has nearly all its customers in Sweden and Finland. However, it is today clearly easier to recruit and retain skilled labor. "It is clear that when a company as Elcoteq reduces production, it is something that benefits us," concludes Tom Backman.