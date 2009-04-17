GPV's PCB Plant in China

GPV to terminate PCB production

Denmark based EMS provider has decided to fully focus on outsourcing services within Electronics and Mechanics, and will no longer provide in-house Printed Circuit Board production.

As announced on April 3 2009, GPV Industry A/S and six group enterprises have decided to file for suspension of payments.



At the same time the group has changed its structure to the effect that GPV International A/S is now the parent company of the enterprises and activates that will constitute the new GPV going forward. GPV will continue to be a complete outsourcing partner within Electronics and Mechanics, whereas PCB production will no longer be provided in-house.



The PCB division has been assessed as a non-strategic area and is therefore no longer part of the GPV group going forward, GPV wrote in a statement. Along with IFU – the Danish Industrialization Fund for Development Countries, owning 30% of the shares in China, GPV will seek to find a good solution for the PCB factory in China.



GPV has assessed that the future for the continuing operations in the Electronics and Mechanics divisions seems positive even in the present market conditions enjoying sound sales, earnings and cash flow, according to GPV.