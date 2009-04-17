DEK signs Prodelec for Italy distribution

Screen printing and mass imaging company DEK, has reached an agreement with Southern Europe distribution specialist Prodelec to exclusively handle DEK platform product and support in Italy.

As part of a series of initiatives at DEK designed to reassess business models and sales channels, Prodelec becomes DEK’s exclusive distributor in Italy with immediate effect.



Prodelec distributes hardware and software products for electronics production and represents a number of software, AOI and assembly principals in the Italian market. The respected company joins DEK’s EU distribution network as part of the DEK Northern Europe sales and support team headquartered in Weymouth, England.