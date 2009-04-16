Fuba: state of negotiations with prospective investors

The insolvency administrator of Fuba Printed Circuits acknowledged that there are currently four interested parties for the company. He has made an offer period (until April 16, 2009) available. With this, the search for investors is coming to an end.

However, Fuba is in detailed contract negotiations with one of the interested parties. Under the current timetable, these negotiations will be concluded within the next 7 days. "I assume that we already know in April which interested parties will succeed," said Torsten Gutmann in a letter. As the bankruptcy court has set up a committee of creditors, such decision can be made very quickly (if the committee is included).