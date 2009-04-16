Electronics Production | April 16, 2009
High inflation cause of concern for Bulgarian EMS industry
According to Frost & Sullivan's new report "Bulgarian Electronics Manufacturing Markets" the high inflation has been a cause of concern, especially amidst the economic slowdown, which affected Bulgaria in the second half of 2008. Nevertheless, contract manufacturers in Bulgaria can look forward to mixed trends in 2009 with more market opportunities projected to emerge in the coming years.
"The global economic slowdown, which spread to emerging markets in central and eastern Europe (CEE) in 2008 has had a considerable impact on FDI flowing into the electronics manufacturing segment in Bulgaria," observes the analyst of this research. "Nonetheless, with the government introducing aggressive policies to woo investors to Bulgaria, the country is set to attract appreciable FDI in electronics manufacturing in the coming years." The Bulgarian government has decided to lower investment thresholds and offer more incentives to electronics manufacturers investing in regions experiencing high unemployment. These economic reforms in the wake of the economic slowdown have been an attempt to lower the impact of this crisis on the Bulgarian economy. Hence, Bulgaria is set to emerge as one of the largest recipients of FDI in the CEE region in the coming years.
In 2008, rising inflation rates, as well as the advent of the economic slowdown, restrained the expansion of the electronics manufacturing market in the country. This trend is expected to persist in 2009 as well. Declining demand in key end-user segments has also been a key restraint for market growth. "Curtailed investments due to the economic slowdown as well as mounting operating expenses will impact the prospects of the Bulgarian electronics manufacturing market in 2009," cautions the analyst. "In addition, declining demand from end users will be a major restraint on growth potential."
Proximity to Romania and other emerging markets in eastern Europe are positioning Bulgaria as a key electronics manufacturing hub for the future. As electronics manufacturers increasingly look to capitalise on markets with limited competition, Bulgaria is emerging as an attractive destination for electronics manufacturing and services in southeast Europe. "Bulgaria offers the advantage of strategic proximity to Romania and a low competitive scenario," remarks the analyst. "Accordingly, it is increasingly being preferred by many electronics assemblers who are evaluating the southeast European market."
In 2008, rising inflation rates, as well as the advent of the economic slowdown, restrained the expansion of the electronics manufacturing market in the country. This trend is expected to persist in 2009 as well. Declining demand in key end-user segments has also been a key restraint for market growth. "Curtailed investments due to the economic slowdown as well as mounting operating expenses will impact the prospects of the Bulgarian electronics manufacturing market in 2009," cautions the analyst. "In addition, declining demand from end users will be a major restraint on growth potential."
Proximity to Romania and other emerging markets in eastern Europe are positioning Bulgaria as a key electronics manufacturing hub for the future. As electronics manufacturers increasingly look to capitalise on markets with limited competition, Bulgaria is emerging as an attractive destination for electronics manufacturing and services in southeast Europe. "Bulgaria offers the advantage of strategic proximity to Romania and a low competitive scenario," remarks the analyst. "Accordingly, it is increasingly being preferred by many electronics assemblers who are evaluating the southeast European market."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments