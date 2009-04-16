ruwel PCB | April 16, 2009
Ruwel insolvency: Investors cannot be found until the end of April
Despite this filing of insolvency petition at a very early stage, no investor could unfortunately be found to this day, neither for a complete nor a partial solution to continue business activities. That is why Ruwel GmbH had to enter into negotiations with the works council regarding layoffs.
Ruwel GmbH had filed an insolvency petition on February 3. Ruwel’s main sales (58%) are with car component suppliers who are currently experiencing their worst crisis worldwide. In addition, Ruwel GmbH had been taken over in June 2006 by American financial investors who have been severely hit themselves by the global crisis in the financial world.
In this difficult situation it was unacceptable for them to continue supporting Ruwel. The launched government relief programmes are only accessible through house banks which, however, Ruwel no longer has since the time the financial investors joined the company. In 2006, they had paid off all debts owed to the house banks at that time. The present restraint shown by commercial banks has made it impossible for Ruwel to find new house banks.
Until January inclusive, the salaries and wages of more than 600 employees in Geldern and Pfullingen have always been paid on time and in full, a fact that clearly distinguishes them from other current insolvencies in the German printed circuit board industry. Horst Piepenburg, a Düsseldorf lawyer, has been appointed provisional insolvency administrator. Even after commencement of insolvency proceedings leading supplier partners have promised to continue supporting Ruwel. Many loyal customers, some of whom have been customers for decades, have shown their interest in maintaining their partnership with Ruwel GmbH.
Despite this filing of insolvency petition at a very early stage, no investor could unfortunately be found to this day, neither for a complete nor a partial solution to continue business activities. That is why Ruwel GmbH as the oldest established printed circuit board manufacturer in Europe had to enter into negotiations with the works council regarding layoffs.
Until the end of April, the employees of Ruwel GmbH at the Geldern and Pfullingen sites will get their salaries as insolvency payments from the German employment office. The provisional insolvency administrator will suggest to the competent insolvency court to commence insolvency proceedings on May 01, 2009. From that date on, Ruwel GmbH will have to be able to defray all their costs themselves. As from May 1, the enterprise will not be allowed to sustain losses. On grounds of the ongoing crisis of the overall economy and particularly the automotive industry it will not be feasible to preserve the complete business activities under these conditions. Underused capacities, even in Asia, will further intensify competition.
With the commencement of insolvency proceedings the insolvency administrator will therefore give notices of dismissal. However, production will continue for the time being in order to finish the existing orders. New orders recently placed by customers will also be manufactured then. With that, more than half of the workforce will continue to be employed even after May 1. The legal framework and the order book situation unfortunately leave no alternative choice with regard to these measures.
In this difficult situation it was unacceptable for them to continue supporting Ruwel. The launched government relief programmes are only accessible through house banks which, however, Ruwel no longer has since the time the financial investors joined the company. In 2006, they had paid off all debts owed to the house banks at that time. The present restraint shown by commercial banks has made it impossible for Ruwel to find new house banks.
Until January inclusive, the salaries and wages of more than 600 employees in Geldern and Pfullingen have always been paid on time and in full, a fact that clearly distinguishes them from other current insolvencies in the German printed circuit board industry. Horst Piepenburg, a Düsseldorf lawyer, has been appointed provisional insolvency administrator. Even after commencement of insolvency proceedings leading supplier partners have promised to continue supporting Ruwel. Many loyal customers, some of whom have been customers for decades, have shown their interest in maintaining their partnership with Ruwel GmbH.
Despite this filing of insolvency petition at a very early stage, no investor could unfortunately be found to this day, neither for a complete nor a partial solution to continue business activities. That is why Ruwel GmbH as the oldest established printed circuit board manufacturer in Europe had to enter into negotiations with the works council regarding layoffs.
Until the end of April, the employees of Ruwel GmbH at the Geldern and Pfullingen sites will get their salaries as insolvency payments from the German employment office. The provisional insolvency administrator will suggest to the competent insolvency court to commence insolvency proceedings on May 01, 2009. From that date on, Ruwel GmbH will have to be able to defray all their costs themselves. As from May 1, the enterprise will not be allowed to sustain losses. On grounds of the ongoing crisis of the overall economy and particularly the automotive industry it will not be feasible to preserve the complete business activities under these conditions. Underused capacities, even in Asia, will further intensify competition.
With the commencement of insolvency proceedings the insolvency administrator will therefore give notices of dismissal. However, production will continue for the time being in order to finish the existing orders. New orders recently placed by customers will also be manufactured then. With that, more than half of the workforce will continue to be employed even after May 1. The legal framework and the order book situation unfortunately leave no alternative choice with regard to these measures.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments