ASML terminates licences for optical maskless lithography for semiconductor applications

Micronic Laser Systems AB and ASML Netherlands B.V. signed in December 2004, a license agreement giving ASML the right to market optical maskless lithography for semiconductor applications based on Micronic’s patent portfolio in the SLM (Spatial Light Modulator) and data path technology.

ASML has terminated its licenses. This means that Micronic regains the right to fully use the above mentioned patents at its own discretion. Micronic’s right to use ASML’s development of the SLM technology for photomask applications continues. Micronic shall repay an advance payment of royalties amounting to 13 MEUR. The advance payment is interest-bearing and the repayment does not affect Micronic’s net cash and will have no impact on Micronic’s result.