Peter Jordan establishes in Sweden

Danish equipment supplier Peter Jordan Nordic increases its presence on the Swedish market and employs Mats Pettersson from elnitec. The company will take over the distribution of Universal Instruments from elnitec.

Peter Jordan Nordic takes over all distribution of Universal Instruments SMT equipment. These have for some time been sold by elnitec, a company that went bankrupt in March. Most of elnitec was taken over by Cyncrona, but Universal Instruments went to Peter Jordan. Cyncrona is today distributor of SMT equipment from Fuji.



Peter Jordan will also be distributor for Europlacer, AIM, and BJ on the Swedish market.



Mats Pettersson from elnitec will work for Peter Jordan. He will be responsible for the company's sales on the Swedish market. Peter Jordan will also hire a service technician for Sweden.



Peter Jordan Nordic is owned by German smartTec GmbH.