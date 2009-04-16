Infineon plans investment in Malaysia

Once the global economic situation has settled, German chip maker Infineon Technologies plans to invest further in its facility in Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Malaysia.

The investment includes an expansion of the high volume production as well as research and development activities. Tan Soo Hee Vice-President and Managing Director told StarBiz that the company has installed equipment in 30% of the floor space at Kulim. 70 % is left for expansion. He also pointed out that the company has not downsized staff at the Kulim plant.