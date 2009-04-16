Flextronics board elects former Seagate boss as new member

Flextronics has announced that William D. Watkins, former chief executive officer of Seagate Technology has joined the Company’s Board of Directors effective Tuesday, April 14.

Mr. Watkins has also been named as a member of the Flextronics Audit Committee. Mr. Watkins currently serves as a board member for Vertical Circuits Inc. and Maxim Integrated Products Inc., a position he has held since August 2008.



"Bill is a highly seasoned executive with significant technology experience that spans the enterprise, desktop, mobile computing, and consumer electronics industries. Bill’s operational expertise will also prove highly valuable to our organization," said Mike McNamara, chief executive officer of Flextronics. "We believe Bill’s deep knowledge base will further strengthen our leadership team and we are very pleased to welcome Bill to the Board."



Flextronics also announced that Ambassador Rockwell A. Schnabel will retire from the Board prior to the Company’s 2009 Annual General Meeting. McNamara continued, "Rockwell is highly respected for his contributions to various government and financial institutions, and we have been honored to have him on our Board. We appreciate the wealth of insight he has provided, and on behalf of the Board, I wish him all the best in his new endeavor."