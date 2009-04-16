Foxconn to further reduce its workforce by 20%

As the market situation is still challenging, EMS giant Foxconn has decided to further reduce its workforce by 20% this year.

Foxconn has also decided to move parts of its production lines from high cost production locations to low cost areas in Asia. The company will cut its capital expenditure from US$690 million in 2008 to US$500 million in 2009.