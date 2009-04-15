TT electronics Malaysian facility awarded ISO 14001 standard

TT electronics has announced that its Kuantan, Malaysia facility has achieved ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management practices.

The ISO 14001 Certification recognizes that TT electronics has developed and implemented a formal Environmental Management System (EMS) that comprehensively addresses environmental protection and pollution prevention through the execution of continuous improvement initiatives within a disciplined management framework.



"TT electronics is a company devoted to the environment and the realisation of a sustainable society," said Derek Mansfield, Managing Director of the Kuantan facility. "By adhering to high-performance standards, such as ISO standards, we can continuously improve our environmental assurance and performance in all business activities to have the least impact on our environment.”



"We are very pleased to receive this important industry certification,” added John Molloy, Divisional Director of TT electronics manufacturing services. It demonstrates that we are serious about our commitment to minimize our impact on the environment. Operation under the ISO 14001 standard is a team effort and our employees at TT electronics manufacturing services worked very hard to achieve certification. It engages all staff in a common goal to minimize waste, conserve resources, and reduce energy consumption."