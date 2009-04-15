Ericsson operators may have missed 2 mln USD

Two Ericsson operators improved an assembly line and production increased by 12 percent. For this they got 120 USD each.

What previously took four minutes now was done in ten seconds, when the two machine operators at Ericsson in Gävle shortened the stop time at a SMT line.



The trade union considered the improvement was worth over 2.3 million USD, but the company and the Labor Court disagreed.



It was in 1999 that the two machine operators suggested to use double magazines in order to to reduce the stop time. The two operators got a minor compensation, corresponding to 120 USD, from the company in accordance with the local agreement. But the local agreement also included an opportunity to receive additional compensation, according to an algorithm that included profit and how much material and time that was saved. Based on the algorithm the trade union required that the two would have a total of 2.3 million USD in compensation for the improvement, acocording to dagensarbete.se.



The trade unions considered, supported by a study by the University, that the production of printed circuit boards increased by over 12 percent. The company then rejected the claim. At the downturn of the telecom industry in 2001 the printed circuit board plant were closed down. Therefore, it is not possible to estimate the real value of the proposal, according to Ericsson.