Aspocomp Group appoints new CFO

Sami Holopainen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Aspocomp Group Oyj as of May 1, 2009.

Sami Holopainen has worked at Aspocomp since 2000 in various positions. Sami Holopainen has been member of the Group Executive Committee in 2002-2007. After that he has been working as General Manager and CFO of Aspocomp (Thailand) Co., Ltd. CEO Isto Hantila and CFO Sami Holopainen will form the Group Executive Committee as of May 1, 2009.



Present CFO, Mr. Pertti Vuorinen (59), will retire as planned, based on his job agreement at the end of April 2009.



"I want to thank Pertti for his highly valued work during the past, challenging year and a half. Without Pertti the company would not be in its present stable condition. Sami's wide experience of PCB industry and company's various functions will enable continuity and further development of the company" says CEO Isto Hantila.