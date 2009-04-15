Foxconn to expand client base due to some business loss from Nokia

evertiq reported earlier that Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia is to temporally stop outsourcing production to EMS-providers. Foxconn which produces for Nokia plans to expand its customer base to fill the gap due to the loss of some business from Nokia.

According to Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Nokia stand for about half of Foxconn’s sales. As soon as the production exceeds Nokia's own capacities again, the company will start to outsource again, said Bloomberg. Foxconn plans to derive 10 % of sales this year from mobile phone manufacturers which does not belong to the top five producers.



Image source: Nokia