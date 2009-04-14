Kimball receives digital camera systems order from V.I.O.

Kimball Electronics has been awarded a major new contract to manufacture the POV (Point Of View) wearable digital camera systems.

This long term business was awarded by V.I.O., Inc. to produce current and future models of its tactical camera platform that will be marketed globally.



V.I.O. is moving production of this product from China, citing quality and communication concerns, and awarding the business to Kimball. Specialized optics manufacturing will occur in the “clean room” environment of Kimball’s facility in Fremont, California. Full-build production, case-up and packaging is scheduled to begin in September at the Kimball Electronics-Jasper facility in southern Indiana.



Initial projected volumes of 15 thousand units include allowances for adjusting to changes in the current economy. However, V.I.O. anticipates increasing production to 30 thousand units, as it grows applications into the fields of fire and police departments, the military and homeland security, and the oil industry.