April 14, 2009
Global discrete capacitors market to reach $21.5 billion by 2015
The global capacitor market witnessed a decline in the second half of 2008, owing to the economic recession, which affected almost all end use markets.
However, the ongoing technological advancements, and increasing volume requirement of capacitors in industrial, medical, telecommunications, automotives, aerospace and defense markets is likely to propel sales for global discrete capacitors market to reach $21.5 billion by 2015.
Demand for electronic components witnessed a significant dip in 2008, particularly during the last quarter. Large home appliances and automobiles are the highly affected markets during the downturn, as these markets heavily rely on consumer credit, which is a difficult proposition in any economic downturn. Further, decline in demand for high-end mobile handsets from developed regions and low-end cell phones from emerging economies, resulted in deceleration in demand for passive components, such as MLCC capacitors, chip inductors and chip resistors, used in these products.
The global capacitors market is increasingly moving towards components with higher efficiencies in relatively compact sizes. Technological advancements in ceramic materials, used in devices, modules and components, have been instrumental in reducing the size of sub-assemblies and components. However, a regular increase in the transistor density of integrated circuits is perceived to be primarily responsible for the miniaturization of electronic products and systems.
Asia-Pacific forms the largest and fastest growing market for discrete capacitors, as stated by Global Industry Analysts, Inc. Telecommunications form the largest end-use segment for discrete capacitors, while automotive industry is expected to emerge as the fastest growing end-use segment for discrete capacitors in the global market. End-use applications for discrete capacitors in the aerospace & defense industry include high frequency actuators, metal forming components, laser battle tank orienters, night range finders, infrared equipment, laser equipment, and marker binoculars.
In the medical market, capacitors are set for dynamic growth due to development of innovative imaging technologies and implants. Electronic eyes, hearing aids, and pain management are new areas of application for implants. Utilization of quad core processors in notebook and desktops computers is expected to drive growth for polymer capacitors, high cap MLCCs, wirewound chip capacitors, and tantalum chip capacitors. MLCCs account for the largest share in the investments made in research and development activities. Research and development activities in tantalum powder, barium titanate, and nickel powder for increasing the surface areas in chip capacitors are also underway.
Key players dominating the global discrete capacitors market include AVX Corporation, ASC Capacitors, CSI Capacitors Inc, EPCOS, KEMET Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., Matsuo Electric Co., Ltd, NEC Tokin Corporation, Nichicon Corporation, SEI Capacitors, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., among others.
