LCD monitor prices to rise

LCD monitor suppliers are likely to raise their prices after being set under increasing pressure by panel suppliers.

Product Marketing Manager at Philips Consumer electronics Chris Pollitt, told EE Times that 15- and 17-in. LCD monitor panels have started to tighten. This pushed the monitor suppliers to raise their monitor prices. "The market sets the price," Pollitt said. According to Pollitt Philips would not raise their prices initially but is likely to follow their competitors shortly in doing so.