RIM is looking for new EMS partner

RIM (Research in Motion) is looking for an EMS partner to produce the company’s smart phones in the Asia Pacific.

According to industry sources in Taiwan, Foxconn has been pinpointed as the potential partner, said Digitimes. RIM is currently working with EMS companies such as Celestica and Elcoteq, but is looking to add an additional EMS company to meet its expanding global market share.



Image source: Elcoteq