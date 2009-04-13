Foxconn factory destroyed by fire

A factory building and a warehouse in Juárez, Mexico, which are operated by EMS-giant Foxconn, was destroyed in a fire last week.

Firefighters battled the severe fire for eight hours. Fortunately, nobody was injured or killed in the incident. Investigations are still ongoing to what caused the fire in Juarez. The flames spread through the 900,000-square-foot building and severely damaged the production areas, which are operated by Foxconn and Corrmex.



All employees will work at Foxconn's facility in San Jeronimo facility, reports the elpasotimes.