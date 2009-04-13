Electronics Production | April 13, 2009
A growing EMS services sector propel the market for SMT equipment in India
Increasing indigenous electronics manufacturing and a growing EMS services sector propel the market for SMT equipment in India.
A major thrust for electronics manufacturing in recent years has paved the way for a significant influx of original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) companies in India. Today most of the global majors in EMS have a presence in the country. The growing demand in manufacturing of electronic products directly influences the sale of surface mount technologies (SMT) equipment. The SMT equipment market is witnessing steady growth bolstered by the demand from various end user sectors such as communications, consumer, industrial, automotive and medical where electronics penetration has been on the rise.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan Indian Surface Mount Technologies Market finds that the market earned revenues of $54.1 million in 2008 and estimates this to reach $88.8 million in 2012 growing at a CAGR of 13.2%.
"Availability of cost effective and skilled labor is positioning India as a preferred destination for EMS and OEM companies," explains Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Bharath K. "With an increase in the perks awarded to foreign direct investments (FDI) by the government of India, many of the global companies are anticipated to set up their manufacturing facilities in the country, thereby augmenting the demand for SMT equipment."
Telecom and automotive are the most prominent industries in India, contributing significantly to the country's GDP, and this expected to continue in the coming years. The mobile revolution and increasing attractiveness of technologies such as WiMax, and VOIP is necessitating indigenous manufacturing of the various telecom products such as handsets, base stations, modems and VOIP phones thus creating demand for SMT equipment.
The automotive industry too is replacing its older technology equipment with more advanced technology that includes numerous electronic components and control units. The local manufacturing of the automotive electronic products is seen as further driving the need for SMT equipment to improve efficiency in the production process.
However, increase in the usage of miniature printed circuit boards (PCBs) in various application segments forces the SMT equipment vendors to develop and offer cost effective and high technology solutions to their OEM and EMS customers. The continuous evolution of the electronics manufacturing processes compels SMT equipment suppliers to keep themselves abreast of these developments and upgrade their products accordingly. This makes the market more challenging as SMT equipment suppliers need to provide the most advanced equipment but at competitive prices.
Value added services are a major differentiator in the SMT market enabling equipment suppliers to keep their prices at a marginal premium while being a major selection criterion that customers look for. "SMT equipment vendors need to strike the right balance between technology and price in order to gain a competitive edge," explains Bharath. "The best strategy in pricing lies in being cost effective while ensuring provision of value adding services for customers."
Despite the recent slowdown in demand caused by global economic conditions and technology upgrades, the SMT equipment markets in India are expected to rebound. There are ample indicators for strong growth in the SMT placement, screen printers, soldering, and inspection equipment product markets.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan Indian Surface Mount Technologies Market finds that the market earned revenues of $54.1 million in 2008 and estimates this to reach $88.8 million in 2012 growing at a CAGR of 13.2%.
"Availability of cost effective and skilled labor is positioning India as a preferred destination for EMS and OEM companies," explains Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Bharath K. "With an increase in the perks awarded to foreign direct investments (FDI) by the government of India, many of the global companies are anticipated to set up their manufacturing facilities in the country, thereby augmenting the demand for SMT equipment."
Telecom and automotive are the most prominent industries in India, contributing significantly to the country's GDP, and this expected to continue in the coming years. The mobile revolution and increasing attractiveness of technologies such as WiMax, and VOIP is necessitating indigenous manufacturing of the various telecom products such as handsets, base stations, modems and VOIP phones thus creating demand for SMT equipment.
The automotive industry too is replacing its older technology equipment with more advanced technology that includes numerous electronic components and control units. The local manufacturing of the automotive electronic products is seen as further driving the need for SMT equipment to improve efficiency in the production process.
However, increase in the usage of miniature printed circuit boards (PCBs) in various application segments forces the SMT equipment vendors to develop and offer cost effective and high technology solutions to their OEM and EMS customers. The continuous evolution of the electronics manufacturing processes compels SMT equipment suppliers to keep themselves abreast of these developments and upgrade their products accordingly. This makes the market more challenging as SMT equipment suppliers need to provide the most advanced equipment but at competitive prices.
Value added services are a major differentiator in the SMT market enabling equipment suppliers to keep their prices at a marginal premium while being a major selection criterion that customers look for. "SMT equipment vendors need to strike the right balance between technology and price in order to gain a competitive edge," explains Bharath. "The best strategy in pricing lies in being cost effective while ensuring provision of value adding services for customers."
Despite the recent slowdown in demand caused by global economic conditions and technology upgrades, the SMT equipment markets in India are expected to rebound. There are ample indicators for strong growth in the SMT placement, screen printers, soldering, and inspection equipment product markets.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments