Omega invests in Schaefer laboratory

Zakład Elektroniczny Omega Sp. z o. o., cable harnesses producer from Krakow in Poland, has invested in Schaefer laboratory for cross section evaluation of crimped terminals.

The new laboratory will allow the company to control gas-tight parameter of electric connection. Since January this year Omega is working with a new IT system ERP class for production planning and managing. On March 2009 company’s team has been trained according to IPC standards.



Z.E.Omega Sp. z o.o. is Polish company that manufactures cable harnesses to worldwide clients. There are 42 people working in Krakow factory, which supplies cable to about dozen clients located in Europe making automatics, household equipment and automotive components.



‘All our clients are international corporations; starting co-operation with our company our customers confirm that on cable harnesses market small producers are also very important’ said Kacper Gacek from Z.E. Omega to evertiq.