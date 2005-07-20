Chip supplier establish their own distribution

German ACG Identification Technologies, a supplier of components for Smart Cards and RFID, is establishing their own distribution division.

The new division, ACG Distribution is specialized in semiconductors for Smart Cards, Transponders and Readers.



ACG Distribution cooperates with Atmel, EM Microelectronic, Infineon Technologies, Legic Identsystems, Philips Semiconductors and STMicroelectronics.