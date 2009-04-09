Top 50 EMS providers cross $150-billion mark

Manufacturing Market Insider has released its annual MMI Top 50 list of the world's largest EMS providers. Sales of the Top 50 EMS providers for 2008 totaled $158.5 billion, a new high. Despite last year's bad economic news, Top 50 revenue grew collectively by 7.7% in 2008.

"You can spin this result two ways. It shows that the EMS industry can grow even during a recessionary period. But without the contribution of the largest provider, Hon Hai, Top 50 growth drops to 1.4 percent, an indication that the other 49 companies as a whole were unable to generate much growth last year," said John Tuck, editor and publisher of Manufacturing Market Insider. MMI Top 50 providers were ranked based on 2008 sales in U.S. dollars.



To make the Top 50, providers needed a minimum of $209 million in sales for 2008. The cutoff point decreased by $20 million from the year before.