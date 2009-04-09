PCB | April 09, 2009
Printline with new ownership
evertiq reported earlier this week that Danish PCB producer Printline has restructured its business to establish a new financial foundation.
In the generally difficult financial situation in the market, the liquidity of Printline has been a growing problem. However the company was able to find Danish investors which have brought capital and skills to the business.
Printline is now owned by new investors, along with the previous owner, who remains in the daily activities. The reconstruction has led to that Printline now is separated from the Fionia Bank, and has moved to a new financial partner. Formal Printline A/S is closed, but will be run as a new company with the same name, facilities, staff and operations.
The reconstruction with the new investors means that the Printline has both the capital, resources and skills that allow the company to develop the business to become an even stronger partner for prototyping of printed circuit boards. The new management who came on board on November 1, 2008, will continue to lead Printline.
