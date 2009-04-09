PCB | April 09, 2009
New orientation of AT&S strategy in mobile devices sector
AT&S’s success relies on a strategy of deliberate differentiation based on concentration on new technologies, with the Group’s particular strength - the ability to produce large volumes rapidly (time to market and volume to market). In the mobile devices market, where AT&S makes roughly 64 % of its sales, new developments are now afoot, and these necessitate a change in strategy.
The experience of the AT&S Team, together with the business processes specially defined to cope with these requirements, have made it possible to differentiate from competitors, underwriting the Group’s long-term growth and sustained profitability. The AT&S focus on technology combined with its exceptional skills in implementation have been the foundations of the growth achieved in recent years, because the portions of the various markets represented by high technology printed circuit boards experienced vigorous growth. Between 1999 and 2007 the Group grew eight times as fast as the market as a whole, and has become one of the world’s leading suppliers of circuit boards.
In the mobile devices market, where AT&S makes roughly 64 % of its sales, new developments are now afoot, and these necessitate a change in strategy. The market for mobile telephones must increasingly be divided into a low cost segment and a high technology, high-end segment. In the low cost segment the aim is to achieve the lowest possible production costs also by using simpler and less expensive technologies; this is also true for the printed circuit boards. In the high-end segment, in contrast, increasingly complex applications and the desire for thinner, smaller devices mean that extremely rapid technological development is still to be expected.
In the light of its core competences, installed capacities and current market positioning, the Group’s focus will in future be increasingly on this high-end segment. In terms of the overall market, this decision will entail loss of market share, especially with customers who attach great importance to the low cost segment. But at the same time, it will help AT&S to successfully strengthen its market presence in the high-end segment. The Group will continue to pursue a strategy of growth in this target market, where differentiation from the competition is possible. The emphasis on new technologies – making possible finer structures, rigid-flex solutions and the embedding of components inside the circuit board – will be stepped up, and the necessary investments will be made.
The present global market environment and the Group’s new strategic orientation in the mobile devices sector lead
Management to expect no growth in financial 2009/10 and 2010/11, or even negative growth. For AT&S as well,
macroeconomic developments require rigorous cost-saving measures and adaptation of production capacities to match
capacity utilisation. The Group’s Management, however, continues to be convinced that AT&S – with its relentless
concentration on its core competences, its global presence, the well-defined technological orientation of each of its
individual facilities and its unique customer portfolio – is excellently set up for future challenges.
In the mobile devices market, where AT&S makes roughly 64 % of its sales, new developments are now afoot, and these necessitate a change in strategy. The market for mobile telephones must increasingly be divided into a low cost segment and a high technology, high-end segment. In the low cost segment the aim is to achieve the lowest possible production costs also by using simpler and less expensive technologies; this is also true for the printed circuit boards. In the high-end segment, in contrast, increasingly complex applications and the desire for thinner, smaller devices mean that extremely rapid technological development is still to be expected.
In the light of its core competences, installed capacities and current market positioning, the Group’s focus will in future be increasingly on this high-end segment. In terms of the overall market, this decision will entail loss of market share, especially with customers who attach great importance to the low cost segment. But at the same time, it will help AT&S to successfully strengthen its market presence in the high-end segment. The Group will continue to pursue a strategy of growth in this target market, where differentiation from the competition is possible. The emphasis on new technologies – making possible finer structures, rigid-flex solutions and the embedding of components inside the circuit board – will be stepped up, and the necessary investments will be made.
The present global market environment and the Group’s new strategic orientation in the mobile devices sector lead
Management to expect no growth in financial 2009/10 and 2010/11, or even negative growth. For AT&S as well,
macroeconomic developments require rigorous cost-saving measures and adaptation of production capacities to match
capacity utilisation. The Group’s Management, however, continues to be convinced that AT&S – with its relentless
concentration on its core competences, its global presence, the well-defined technological orientation of each of its
individual facilities and its unique customer portfolio – is excellently set up for future challenges.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments