AT&S to invest up to EUR 30 million in 2009/10

The present global market environment and the AT&S’s new strategic orientation in the mobile devices sector lead Management to expect no growth in financial 2009/10 and 2010/11, or even negative growth. The production capacities already installed allow the Company to limit investments (CAPEX). Hence, for business year 2009/10 investments of up to EUR 30 million are scheduled.

However, approximately half of which result from projects already started in business year 2008/09. Based on a solid development of the operating result in business year 2008/09, the ramp-up of new customers in the high-end segment, an outstanding position on the target markets and a strong equity structure, AT&S will stick to its conservative dividend policy.



The Management of AT&S proves its positive view on the future of the Company. Despite significant falls in demands in the various target markets and despite the adaptation of production capacities and costs – especially at the Austrian sites – AT&S Group is ideally positioned for the future. Therefore, sticking to a continuous dividend policy appears to be appropriate. On 14 May 2009, AT&S will release the results for its business year 2008/09. At present, the Management assumes revenues of around EUR 450 million.