Paul Pitt

Patronics names new quality improvement manager

Paul Pitt has joined Patronics International Ltd as Quality Improvement Manager with responsibility for Quality and EHS Management.

Paul has extensive experience of Quality, Environmental, Health & Safety management in manufacturing environments having worked for many years for Bombardier , HM Dockyard and DML. He started his career as a diagnostic electronics engineer and more recently has held the role of Senior Quality Control Engineer Bombardier Plymouth.



Patronics has seen steady growth over the last 12 months obtaining contracts with blue chip companies such as Toshiba and Cisco Systems and this crucial role complements and strengthens the current management team and forms part of the company’s strategy towards further growth through obtaining new approvals such as AS9100, as well as maintaining and improving all aspects of quality management and EHS.